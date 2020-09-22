NYC reports uptick in coronavirus cases in six neighborhoods

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus testing

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Positive coronavirus cases rose in several Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods, city officials warned Monday.

Williamsburg, Kew Gardens, Edgemere-Far Rockaway, Midwood, Borough Park and Bensonhurst have all seen upticks. Mayor Bill de Blasio committed to getting the numbers back down in those neighborhoods.

“You’re going to see a lot of activity in the community to remind people of the basics, how important it is and what we call the core four – four things that you can do that makes such a difference – wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick,” he said.

The south Brooklyn communities with increased rates have “coalesced” into a cluster that Health Department officials called the Ocean Parkway Cluster.

The city will launch robocalls, WhatsApp messages and communications with local businesses and houses of worship, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.

“We aim to be seen and heard, so sound trucks will broadcast core four messages in these neighborhoods as well,” he said. “Because this must be done by, for, and with the community, we’ll enhance our partnerships with community-based organizations so that they can activate their networks to best reach New Yorkers.”

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek

New Yorkers rally for 'excluded workers' fund

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Christians mark second pandemic Easter with social distancing, masks and church capacity limits

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

@PIX11News on Twitter