NYC reports concerning rise in suicides among public school students

NEW YORK — Several New York City public schools students killed themselves in recent weeks amid ongoing, coronavirus-related education upheavals.

There have been five student suicides during the 2020-21 school year so far, according to the Department of Education. In the entire 2019-20 school year, there were four student suicides.

“It breaks our hearts to see a concerning rise in suicides among New York City’s schoolchildren,” an Education Department spokesman said. “Our schools have gone to incredible lengths to support the social and emotional well-being of students remotely and in person–this year has been traumatic for so many, and we are providing students with access to social workers, and crisis support teams to help prevent these tragedies from occurring.”

Remote learning pushing students and parents to emotional breaking point

Students, many of whom are still learning at home, feel isolated, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Some students have also dealt with the trauma of losing family, friends and neighbors to the pandemic.

“That is very, very painful,” de Blasio said. “And I’m speaking now, not only as mayor, but as a parent.”

Students spent months last academic year at home. This year, middle school and high school students have been learning at home since the middle of November. Middle school students are set to return to classrooms on Monday.

“It’s not easy when kids aren’t in person and that’s what’s causing so much of the problem here and it’s painful, but we really are trying to help every child,” de Blasio said. “The best thing we can do is just get more and more kids back in the school as quickly as possible.”

De Blasio said he hopes to get high school students back in classrooms soon. A date has not yet been set.

“September, we have to come back 100 percent, in-person, strong,” de Blasio said. “In the meantime, we’re trying to make sure, you know, every school under this administration, that every school has mental health services now available to them. That wasn’t true in the past.”

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.

If a parent is concerned about their child’s mental health, they can speak to the social worker or guidance counselor at the school, connect with NYC Well at 1-888-NYC-WELL, or access a suite of resources available via the DOE here.