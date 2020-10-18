NYC ranked third on list of America’s ‘rattiest’ cities

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Rats have taken the streets of New York City, making the Big Apple one of the“rattiest” cities in the country.

New York City ranked third in Orkin’s list of the top 50 rattiest cities.

Only two other cities scurried their way past New York City on the list. Chicago claimed the first spot for the sixth consecutive time while Los Angeles followed for the second slot.

Washington D.C. and San Francisco also landed in the top five. For a full list, click here.

The pest control company ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. The ranking included both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin acknowledged the rodent sightings have increased as rats searched for new food sources due to restaurants and businesses closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior,” Orkin said in a release.

As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses.

Rodent activity is likely going to increase as colder months approach and warm areas will be a target of shelter, according to Orkin.

Orkin recommends the following tips to help prevent rats and mice in and around the home:

Do not leave out food. Small crumbs and garbage are popular food sources, as are dry goods such as grains and cereals. These should be kept in sealed metal or glass containers to prevent contamination.

Avoid cluttered spaces. Cardboard objects prove attractive to rodents, as they tend to chew them up for use in their nests. Take advantage of your extra time at home to clean and organize crowded spaces around the house.

Do not let the landscaping run wild. Tall grass with adequate harborages, such as woodpiles next to the house, can be ideal habitats for rodents. Tree branches in contact with homes can also offer rodents easy access to the upper levels of your home where they may find a way into the attic.

Inspect both inside and outside your home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.

Look for possible entry points outside your home and seal cracks and holes if any are found. Install weather strips around entryways, especially under doors, to help block rodents from sneaking inside.