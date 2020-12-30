NYC public relations impresario Howard Rubenstein dies at 88

For years, the LaGuardia AirTrain has been a hot topic in the neighborhoods near the airport and around the region.

Some people are vowing to continue to fight it.

An environmental review by the Federal Aviation Administration looked at the specific project. The final decision from the FAA could be issued by April 14.

Frank Taylor is president of the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association.

“You have food lines six blocks long all over and you’re going to spend $2.05 billion? One billion per mile,” he said.

Riverkeeper is an advocacy group. They wrote a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Senior Attorney Mike Dulong said he wants more direct benefit for the neighborhoods hosting it.

“What we need right now is for the community to get loud,” said.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos represents the area.