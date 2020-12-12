NYC protesters demand city protect prisoners during pandemic

MANHATTAN — Several protesters marched from Metropolitan Hospital to Gracie Mansion Saturday to demand the city protect those incarcerated during the pandemic.

The speakers included people who’ve been previously incarcerated. The protesters observing International Human Rights Week, calling conditions inside city jails a crisis and producing a large banner reading “COVID behind bars = death.”

The marchers are unhappy with what they call Mayor Bill de Blasio’s silence as the number of people in city jails has gone up by 1,000 since the spring, with some units over 90% full. They argue social distancing is impossible and there’s a limited access to PPE and cleaning supplies.

The city responded to the protesters Saturday with a promise to fulfill their commitments.

“We’re fully committed to ending solitary confinement in our jails, and soon we will be the only city in America to do so,” said de Blasio Deputy Press Secretary Avery Cohen. “We will continue working with stakeholders in government and those with lived experience to create a system that ensures the safety and well being of staff and people in custody.”

The city also disputed some of the figures the protesters announced. They say the overall corrections’ department capacity is 64.8%, that PPE and face masks have been provided and they have strategies for distancing and testing. They have also reopened facilities for asymptomatic inmates.