NYC preps for Wednesday’s inauguration, with safety and security ramped up

NEW YORK — New York City is stepping up security ahead of Inauguration Day.

NYPD officers are standing guard outside City Hall and other landmarks around the city.

Nearly two weeks after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, the nation’s largest city is on high alert just days before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said 200 of New York’s finest are en route to Washington to help reinforce federal security.

“Expect the unexpected; be ready for it. Don’t think everything’s going to be fine. I’d much rather be over prepared than under prepared,” he said.

Officers will receive indoctrination from police in Washington and they’ll be sworn in with special law enforcement powers for a limited time.

About 25,000 members of the National Guard will also be screened.

Former FBI special agent Manny Gomez said these protocols will ensure those serving are ready to protect while ruling out any insider attacks or other threats.

“That’s the reason they’re being told, ‘Hey, this is the purpose, why you’re here, and this is how you’ll behave,” said Gomez.

In New Jersey, 500 members of the National Guard have touched down in Washington.

Captain Reilly Nuckel Recently joined the national guard after serving on active duty.

Monday on the PIX 11 Morning News, he said the deployed units from around the country are honored to be a part of this historic journey.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is not attending Wednesday’s inauguration.

Instead, he’ll stay in New York, ready to assist officers under any necessary circumstances, as he anticipates the official start of Biden’s term.

Several businesses are also boarding up.

Starbucks announced several of its locations south of 110th Street will be closed as a safety measure.

At this time there are no immediate or specific threats against the city.