NYC, Portland, Seattle and D.C. unite to denounce Trump’s defunding threats

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio and mayors from three other major cities have partnered in a united front against what they call a “political attack” by President Donald Trump.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined de Blasio in issuing a joint statement Thursday denouncing the president’s threat to revoke federal funding from their cities.

The mayors’ statement says Trump “needs to wake up” while calling his efforts “unconstitutional.”

The full statement reads:

Our cities, and the millions of Americans who we represent, are not President Trump’s political pawns. We are confronting unprecedented challenges – fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus.



Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful, unconstitutional and will be undoubtedly defeated in court. President Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities – and our entire country – and realize he is not above the law.

The president signed a memo Wednesday ordering the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and other cities where protests have broken out and crime has risen.

Federal agencies were told by the administration to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget to detail funds that can be redirected away from the four cities Trump said have become “lawless zones.”

De Blasio fired back at Trump during his daily briefing Thursday saying, “You failed us and now you want to punish us.”

Later in the press conference, de Blasio seemed confident that nothing will come of the threats.

“This is another one of his blusters that will go nowhere,” he said. “But if he tries it, we will go to court.”

During a press teleconference Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Trump a “bully” and said bullying doesn’t work in New York.

Cuomo said that when it comes to local issues such as crime and protests in New York City, “public safety is not a federal responsibility.” Cuomo suggested the president should instead be concerned with public safety as it relates to national security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president has been an abysmal failure in the war against COVID,” said the governor, later adding, “If this was an actual war, [Trump] could be court martialed for dereliction of duty.”