NYC pension funds to divest $4 billion from fossil fuels

by: Associated Press

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer speaks in support of the embattled Affordable Care Act during a rally as part of the national “March for Health” movement in front of Trump Tower on April 1, 2017 in New York City.

NEW YORK — New York City officials have announced that two pension funds for city workers will divest an estimated $4 billion in securities related to fossil fuel companies.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer said Tuesday that smart investment policy and smart climate solutions go hand in hand.

Stringer and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the boards of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System and the New York City Teachers’ Retirement System had voted to approve fossil fuel divestment.

A third pension fund, the New York City Board of Education Retirement System, is expected to vote for divestment soon.

