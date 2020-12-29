NYC Open Storefronts program extended through September 2021

New York City’s Open Storefronts program has been extended through September 2021, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

The program, which permits storefront businesses to use portions of their sidewalk to display and sell goods, has been extended through Sept. 30.

The initiative, which launched in late October , was aimed at spurring the city’s economy while ensuring safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will also allow businesses to sell pre-packaged food on sidewalks and allow restaurants to use sidewalks for take-out orders, according to the mayor.

“Open Storefronts has given business owners an easy way to maximize their space and keep customers safe as they shop. And by introducing restaurants into the program, we’re giving local eateries more ways than ever to keep their communities vibrant,” said de Blasio.

“We remain committed to giving small businesses more chances to thrive, and we’re excited to give them more opportunities to participate in this program throughout the winter and warmer months.”

In order for Open Storefronts to operate, an eight-foot clear path of sidewalk from the curb must be maintained, and retailers cannot use the space of adjacent businesses.

Businesses allowed to participate must be a ground-floor storefront business predominantly involved in the sale of goods and/or services directly to the public.

“Extending the Open Storefronts program will help both retail and restaurant businesses stay resilient and provide a much-needed boost during these unprecedented times,” said Commissioner of NYC Department of Small Business Services Jonnel Doris.

For a list of eligible retail activities, click here.

For more information and to participate in Open Storefronts, click here.