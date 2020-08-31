NYC officials call for investigation into allegations of NYPD work slowdown

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Local officials are calling for an investigation into a possible NYPD work slowdown as New York City saw another weekend of gun violence.

Councilmember Ritchie Torres and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are expected to call on the Department of Investigation to investigate whether or not there is a NYPD work stoppage and to what extent crime has risen as a result of it.

Torres and Adams believe rising violence in the city can be attributed to a slowdown by officers in an attempt to protest police reforms that have been passed in the wake of mass demonstrations surrounding the police-custody death of George Floyd in May, racial injustice and lives lost at the hands of police.

In a statement regarding the allegations, the NYPD said “The NYPD has been here for the people of New York in the past, we are here for them today, and we will be here for them tomorrow.”

Shootings are up more than 87% so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD data.

At least 29 shootings that involved 35 people citywide from Friday to Sunday, NYPD said.

The spike in shootings continues despite a city initiative launched in July that aimed to curb gun violence by stepping up community outreach and police presence in highly impacted neighborhoods.

Other elected officials and community leaders, meanwhile, continue to hold weekend rallies against gun violence.