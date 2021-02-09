NYC mayoral candidates talk racial justice, COVID-19 at youth forum

NEW YORK — There are more than 30 contenders vying to become New York City’s next mayor. Included in the ever-widening field for mayor is a mix of familiar faces, newcomers, outsiders — and even a rapper.

Tonight, Greater Harlem United held a candidates forum. One of the moderators was PIX11’s Ayana Harry.

The discussion focused on issues that impact the city’s young voters. College student Nia Alvarez-Mapp organized the Next Gen Candidates Forum. NYU freshman and Bronx native Jennifer Martinez also helped moderate the discussion.

Topics ranged from student debt to improving education, as well as defunding the police, racial equality, environmental issues, closing Rikers as well as the city’s response to COVID-19.

Kathryn Garcia reminded voters of her experience in various city offices, including her role as DSNY commissioner.

Read More: PIX11’s Ayana Harry moderates mayoral forum

“I delivered your water, I plowed your snow,” said Garcia.

Other familiar faces at the forum were Comptroller Scott Stringer, who said, “We have an economic crisis, we have a healthcare crisis and we have a social justice crisis.”

City Councilman Carlos Menchaca, who represents Sunset Park, Brooklyn, said he supports closing Rikers and believes in no new jails.

“As mayor, on day one, I’d stop construction of those jails and bring that $9 million back to the community,” he said.

While the more than 30 contenders do seem like a lot, the June primaries will be the first New York City mayoral election primaries to use ranked-choice voting. The format will allow voters to choose multiple candidates and rank them by order of preference.

The primaries are scheduled for June 22.