NYC mayoral candidate Carlos Menchaca talks disconnect between City Hall and communities

NEW YORK CITY — Just one day after announcing his run for mayor of New York City, Councilman Carlos Menchaca told PIX11’s Dan Mannarino why he’s running to replace Bill de Blasio – and why he wouldn’t want his endorsement.

The Brooklyn council member explained why he thinks he brings a “fresh, new” perspective to the already crowded race.

Menchaca said he feels New Yorkers have “exploded with an energy that is demanding change…a new leadership.”

The local politician said he feels City Hall has a “lack of connection to our communities.”

Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, Menchaca also said the city’s response has failed to connect to many New Yorkers who are non-English speakers.

When it comes to this year’s rise in crime, Menchaca, who was a self-proclaimed leader in the movement to “defund” the NYPD, said he believes the recent crime stats represent a lack of investment into many of New York’s communities.

The local representative also spoke on ways he’d address the city’s economic crisis.

If elected, Menchaca would be both the city’s first Latinx and openly gay mayor.