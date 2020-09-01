NYC lowers speed limit on 9 crash-prone streets

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The speed limit on some of New York City’s busiest roads is being lowered by 5 mph, officials said Tuesday.

The move is part of the Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero initiative. Officials are hoping to get drivers to slow down before kids head back to school later this month.

King Guerrero and his 1-year-old son walk the streets around P.S. 75 in the Bronx regularly and carefully.

“Take your time with life. Take your time while you’re driving and be safe,” he said.

Guerrero said he puts safety first following a scare about 10 years ago, when his cousin was hit and injured by a driver going too fast.

“That’s when they started really caring about this strip right here,” he said.

According to the DOT, there have been 135 traffic-related fatalities in 2020, including 54 pedestrians who were struck and 45 car-related crashes. That’s more than the total number of fatalities in 2019.

In an effort to get drivers to slow down, the DOT has installed 950 speed cameras around the city’s 750 school zones, just in time for the new academic year.

The agency is also reducing the speed limit on eight of the city’s crash-prone corridors from 30 mph to 25 mph — the standard speed limit on most city streets unless otherwise noted on DOT signage.

“A pedestrian is twice as likely to be unfortunately fatally struck by a car going 30 mph then a car going 25 mph, so it’s all the more important we keep the speed camera installation and further speed limits across the city and work with our partners at NYPD in enforcement,” DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said Tuesday.

The speed limit on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, from 150th Avenue to 3rd Street, will also drop 5 mph, from 40 mph to 35 mph.

The reduced speeds will be implemented as DOT crews post new signage over the next few weeks.

The following areas will have speed limits reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph:

Riverside Drive in Manhattan, from 165th to 181st streets

Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard

Northern Boulevard in Queens, from 114th to Glenwood streets

Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx, from East 135th Street to Pelham Bay Park

Shore Parkway Service Road in Brooklyn, from Bay 8th Street to Plumb 3rd Street

Dahlgren Place in Brooklyn, from 86th to 92nd streets

Webster Avenue in the Bronx, from East 233rd Street to East Gun Hill Road

Targee Street in Staten Island, from West Fingerboard Road to Broad Street