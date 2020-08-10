NYC launches free tenant resource portal to help renters avoid eviction

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City renters have access to online resources to help prevent evictions and keep them stably housed with a newly launched tenant resource portal.

“The City is doing everything in our power to support vulnerable families as they deal with a public health and economic crisis,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“With the launch of the Tenant Resource Portal, we are unveiling the first, City-hosted platform where tenants at risk of eviction can go to find a unified directory of all the housing-related resources they may need.”

The portal is the first-ever online platform for the city tenants, which features an eviction prevention tool to help renters navigator free public and private resources that stabilize housing situations.

It is free and available to all residential tenants.

Tenants will have to respond to a series of questions about their circumstances, and will then be directed to their most relevant resources.

Updated information on the general status on NYC evictions will also be available.

Tenants with no internet access can call 3-1-1 and ask for the “Tenants Helpline.”

To access the portal, click here.

