NYC issued over $150,000 in fines in first weekend with new COVID-19 restrictions

NYPD officer attempt to peacefully disperse a crowd of Jewish Orthodox community members gathering around journalists, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Many neighborhoods that stand to be affected are home to large enclaves of Orthodox Jews. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — New York City issued more than $150,000 in fines from Friday through Sunday afternoon over violations in the city’s new red, orange and yellow zones, officials said.

There were also 62 summonses handed out by city agents, including five to non-compliant religious congregations, officials said.

Up to $1,000 fines were set for individuals refusing to wear a face covering or social distance. Establishments and houses of worship could face fines up to $15,000 for violating mass-gathering restrictions.

The fines come amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in several regions in New York, including a swath of Brooklyn and two sections of Queens.

Large protests erupted in Brooklyn last week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas where infection rates have increased.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.