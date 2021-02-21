NYC ice rinks with Trump ties staying open until the end of the season

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, skaters take to the ice at Wollman Rink in New York’s Central Park. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MANHATTAN — Don’t put the skates away just yet: Central Park ice rinks with ties to the Trump Organization will now stay open until the end of the season.

Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink were set to close after Sunday’s sessions. Mayor Bill de Blasio had said the city would end business contracts with President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Trump Organization called the move a “political stunt that only hurts New Yorkers.”

“New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year,” mayoral spokesman Bill Neidhardt said Sunday night. “But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven.”

Eric Trump tweeted his thanks to de Blasio.

“You’ve just made countless NYC families (along w our 250 employees) incredibly happy,” he tweeted. “This is a bright moment for New York and please know we appreciate it. I look forward to saying ‘thanks’ in person.”