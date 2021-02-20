NYC ice rinks to close as city cuts business ties with Trump

NEW YORK — Two Central Park ice rinks are set to close this weekend because New York City is cutting ties with the Trump Organization that operates them.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration announced last month it would terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

As a result, local media report Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink will close after Sunday’s sessions.

In a statement, the Trump Organization called the move a “political stunt that only hurts New Yorkers.”

