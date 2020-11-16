NYC Human Rights Commission to ‘root out’ discriminatory hospital drug testing practices

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City’s Commission on Human Rights launched an investigation into hospital drug testing practices that may disproportionately target Black and Latinx parents and infants, officials said Monday.

The investigation is focused on Montefiore, Mount Sinai and New York Presbyterian hospitals in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. They plan to “root out any discriminatory policies,” Deputy Commissioner of the Law Enforcement Bureau of the NYC Commission on Human Rights Sapna V. Raj said.

“Achieving racial justice requires systemic change across all aspects of daily life, not least of all in the medical system,” Raj said. “The manifestation of anti-Black racism in medical settings is a well-known and entrenched problem, and, under the leadership of Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis, confronting such racism has been, and continues to be, a top priority.”

Nationwide, Black mothers are three to four times more likely to die giving birth than White mothers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The situation is even worse in New York City where Black, non-Hispanic women were 12 times more likely than White, non-Hispanic women to die from pregnancy-related causes between 2006 and 2010, according to the Health Department.