NYC hiring snow laborers starting at $15 per hour

Workers in Manhattan clear snow away from an outdoor dining space erected due to COVID-19 restrictions during a snowstorm on Feb. 1, 2021.

NEW YORK — New York City is hiring temporary snow laborers to help clear sidewalks, plazas and streets across the five boroughs, Sanitation Department Commissioner Edward Grayson said Monday.

DSNY will need snow laborers beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. and will likely employ them for several days, according to Grayson.

The work pays $15 per hour and increases to $22.50 per hour after 40 hours on the job, according to the city’s website.

Folks need to be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States, and able to perform heavy physical labor.

Anyone interested in signing up to work as a snow laborer can visit NYC.gov/snow.

A major nor’easter slammed the city on Monday, dropping more than a foot of snow in some areas. Snow showers were expected to continue through Monday night and taper off Tuesday afternoon.

