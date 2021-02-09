NYC finances nearly 30K affordable homes in 2020, keeping city’s housing plan on track

NEW YORK — New York City has financed nearly 30,000 affordable homes in 2020, the second-highest calendar year total in the city’s history, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Despite delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 29,521 homes were financed, keeping the city on track to meet its goal to provide 300,000 affordable homes by 2026.

“Nothing will stop New York City from keeping its promise to create a more livable and affordable city – not even a pandemic,” said Mayor de Blasio.

“By leading the nation in financing affordable housing construction and preservation, New York City will remain a place that welcomes everyone and keeps families in their homes – all while delivering a recovery for all of us.”

“The Administration doubled down during the pandemic to finance affordable housing that secures safe, quality, affordable homes for the New Yorkers most at risk of housing instability. These investments will do triple duty – providing affordable homes, stabilizing neighborhoods suffering in the pandemic, and creating jobs to fuel our economic recovery,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been.

About 57% of affordable homes created in 2020 will serve families of three earning less than $52,000 a year, according to the mayor.

“In 2021, you’re going to see amazing things from our housing team,” he said.

Since 2014, the City has financed 177,971 homes through the Housing New York plan, “Your Home NYC.”

“Your Home NYC” protects tenants by offering free legal advice and representation, rental assistance and eviction prevention measures.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/housing .

For the second half of the year, flagship projects include:

90 Sands in Dumbo, Brooklyn

Bronx Point A in the South Bronx

Rockaway Village 3 in Downtown Far Rockaway, Queens

Soundview Homes in Soundview, the Bronx

Concourse Village in the Bronx

East Harlem/El Barrio CLT