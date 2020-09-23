NYC expands furloughs to 9,000 employees amid budget crisis

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after visiting New Bridges Elementary School in Brooklyn on Aug. 19, 2020.

NEW YORK — Thousands of managerial and non-union New York City employees will be forced to take five furlough days as Mayor Bill de Blasio continues to look for ways to close a $1 billion budget gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs will impact about 9,000 city employees and will save $21 million, de Blasio said Wednesday.

The furlough days will need to be taken between October and March.

Last week, de Blasio announced his City Hall staff of about 500 employees, including the mayor, would take five furlough days during the same time period.

New York City lost $9 billion in revenue when the coronavirus pandemic shut down non-essential businesses in March, de Blasio has said.

The mayor announced in June that the city was prepared to lay off and furlough 22,000 city workers to make up for a $1 billion budget shortfall caused by the pandemic.

In July, city lawmakers passed an $88.19 billion budget that includes $1 billion in labor savings as a last resort.

The city has been working with municipal labor unions for months to find savings that would prevent layoffs.

De Blasio has said increased borrowing power, which needs to be approved by state lawmakers, could avert layoffs. He has also called for more federal funding, which would help save jobs and avoid furloughs.

“I know this is difficult news for the dedicated public servants of our city,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “But we are forced to make these difficult decisions as we face a massive budget shortfall with no help in sight. We need Washington and Albany to step up. We need a federal stimulus and we need long-term borrowing.”