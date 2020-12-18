Department of Investigation finds ‘deficiencies’ in NYPD response to George Floyd protests

A protester is arrested on June 4, 2020, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan by NYPD officers during a march against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

NEW YORK CITY — The New York City Department of Investigation has released a scathing report on the NYPD’s response to the George Floyd protests across the city in the summer.

The investigation report outlines “several deficiencies” in the NYPD’s response to protests that took place from May 28 through June 28.

These issues “undermine public confidence in the NYPD’s discharge of its responsibility to protect the rights of citizens to engage in lawful protest,” according to the report.

It said that police lacked a clear strategy for large-scale protests, and also says that the NYPD’s use of force contributed to heightened tensions in the city.

The investigation also found that the NYPD deployed officers who lacked sufficient training on policing protests.

The DOI also made several recommendations to improve NYPD policies and practices when it comes to protests. Read the full report here now.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded Friday morning, saying he supports the findings and recommendations laid out.

“I read this report and I agree with it,” the mayor said in a video message. “It makes very clear we got to do something different, and we got to do something better.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also responded to the report Friday morning in a statement.

“In general terms the report captured the difficult period that took place in May/June of 2020 and presents 20 logical and thoughtful recommendations that I intend to incorporate into our future policy and training,” Shea said.

According to the report, de Blasio directed the DOI on May 31 to conduct the independent review of the police response to the protests, a directive later embodied in an Executive Order signed on June 20.