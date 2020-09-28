City Council Speaker Corey Johnson opens up about mental health, dropping out of mayoral race

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson recently revealed he will not be running for mayor as he instead focuses on his mental health.

In a candid statement Thursday, Johnson revealed he has been battling depression in recent months and believes a mayoral run is “not the right path” for him.

Speaking with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino Monday, Johnson opened up more about his mental health journey and when he first started to noticed something was “off.”

The 38-year-old outspoken politician initially expressed interest in running for mayor of New York City in January 2019.

Johnson also spoke with PIX11 about the chaotic reopening of city schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus, the council speaker shared his thoughts on a controversial video of NYPD officers appearing to rush a peaceful crowd in Manhattan’s West Village on Saturday evening.