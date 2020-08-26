NYC City Council introducing new, reworded chokehold bill after NYPD criticism: sources

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Just over a month after a series of police-reform laws were signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, a new version of the controversial chokehold law is set to be introduced, according to sources.

City Council sources told PIX11’s Dan Mannarino that a new chokehold bill is set to be introduced Thursday during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The new bill will add the world “reckless” to the description and clarifies language saying an arrest can sometimes be a struggle, but once a suspect is under arrest and in handcuffs, an officer cannot choke or kneel on them.

It seems the move might not be enough to quell the concerns of some police officers.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch reacted to the news in a statement Wednesday morning:

“Nothing short of a full repeal can repair the damage from this insane law. That won’t happen, because the mayor and City Council have no intention of actually fixing this problem. They are content to blame cops for the mess they created. If they wanted us to be able to do our job safely and effectively, they would never have passed it in the first place.”

The officers’ union and NYPD have both decried the law in the past, calling it “dangerous.” The law has even led to allegations of a citywide slowdown on arrests.

“We have gone too far. We’ve crossed a tipping point, taking tools away from the police,” Commissioner Dermot Shea has said.

Cops are fearful they will be arrested for one wrong move during a violent struggle, Chief of Department Terence Monahan told PIX11 in an interview earlier this year.

Emerald Garner, whose father suffered a chokehold death, decried attempts to change the law. She said she’ll fight the proposal to change the law and continue to fight for justice for Eric Garner.

“It’s a slap in the face,” she said. “How can you have a chokehold law that says it’s OK to restrict someone’s diaphragm?”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said he’s heard from City Council members and community leaders about the issue, shared a reminder.

“It is still illegal to put anyone in a chokehold,” he said.

PIX11 has reached out to the NYPD for comment on the potential amendment but has not heard back.