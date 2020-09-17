NYC announces dedicated COVID-19 lab to speed up test results

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Local officials announced the opening of a new, dedicated coronavirus lab on Thursday.

The lab promises to get test results to people in as little as 24 hours. It will also process as many as 20,000 tests a day. The Pandemic Response Lab will be based in the Alexandria Center for Life Sciences in Manhattan.

In the coming weeks, the lab is expected to process more tests for New Yorkers than any other lab in the region

The lab opens at a critical time in the city as schools and businesses open back up. Officials said the lab is equipped to handle what they expect to be a flow of high traffic in the coming weeks.