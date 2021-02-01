NYC alternate side parking suspended through Saturday, Mayor de Blasio says

NEW YORK — The suspension of alternate side parking in New York City has been extended through Saturday as a nor’easter slams the tri-state area, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

With alternate side parking suspended through the weekend to facilitate snow operations, Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson asked all residents to take extra time and caution while shoveling snow away from their properties.

Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city.

JUST NOW: @NYCMayor suspending ALT Side parking through Saturday for snow removal — MARISSA TORRES PIX11 (@MarissaTorresTV) February 1, 2021

Sanitation crews worked around the clock Sunday into Monday preparing for the snowstorm, according to Grayson.

“We fought about a six-inch snowstorm before daybreak, and now, we have even more coming,” Grayson said.

“We are encouraging everyone to please stay off the road.”

Grayson also reminded New Yorkers it will take some time before people see black-top streets on their roadways and it will take plows “multiple passes” to clear roads across the five boroughs.