NYC alternate side parking suspended for another week

New York City drivers got another reprieve from those pesky parking rules this week.

The city suspended alternate side parking regulations from Sunday through Saturday Feb. 13 as another snowstorm hits the region.

“Stay safe and off the roads [Sunday], if possible, to let plows and salt spreaders get the job done,” Mayor Bill de Blasio added in a tweet.

Alternate side parking rules were suspended last week due to another winter storm that walloped the city with over a foot of snow.

Sunday’s snowstorm is expected to be less disruptive, however, up to 8 inches of snow is possible, according to forecast models from the National Weather Service.

