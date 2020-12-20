NYC alternate side parking rules suspended again this week as snow removal continues

New York City drivers are getting a nice holiday gift. The city’s alternate side parking rules are again being suspended this week, from Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26, the Department of Transportation said.

Payment at parking meters remains in effect, except for on Christmas Day.

Announced Saturday night in conjunction with the Department of Sanitation, the new suspension comes as crews continue with snow removal operations after a nor’easter last week dumped nearly a foot in some spots across the city.

The city originally suspended alternate side parking only for Dec. 16 and 17 ahead of the storm. Mayor Bill de Blasio then announced Thursday the suspension had been extended to Saturday.