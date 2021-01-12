NYC aims to end Trump contracts for ice rinks, golf course

The Trump Lasker Rink has been closed for the 2014-2015 season to repair the refrigeration plant. (Photo: Trump.org)

NEW YORK — New York City is looking to terminate its contracts with President Donald Trump to run two Central Park skating rinks and other facilities after a Trump-inspired mob rioted in Washington last week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said lawyers are assessing the city’s options for ending its contracts with Trump.

The Trump Organization operates the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

It also runs a golf course in the Bronx.

An email seeking a response to de Blasio’s comments indicating a desire to cancel the contracts was sent to Trump Organization representatives.