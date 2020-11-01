NY transitioning to new coronavirus testing plan for out-of-state travel

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Many travelers to and from New York were confused Sunday, a day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that people headed into the state would be required to follow new travel restrictions.

The new policy, which takes effect Wednesday, replaces the old one, which required a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in New York. Now, travelers will be required to get a coronavirus test several days before, and potentially after, they arrive in the state.

Gov. Cuomo said Saturday that travelers will have to test negative for COVID-19 no more than three days before they enter New York. Individuals arriving without proof of a negative test won’t be stopped from entering the state, but will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Individuals who test negative will still have to quarantine for three days after they arrive and then take a second test.

It wasn’t clear how the state intended to enforce the rules.

Tests aren’t required for travel to New York from Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts because of all the interconnections in the region and the modes of transportation used, but nonessential travel among these four states is discouraged.