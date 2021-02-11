NY to fast-track fertility coverage for same-sex couples

NEW YORK — Same-sex couples in New York can get coverage for fertility services without first paying out of pocket for months of fertility treatments under a new state directive.

Current insurance law already requires insurers to cover infertility services, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state Department of Financial Services to ensure that insurers begin covering fertility services immediately without couples having to cover six to 12 months of out-of-pocket expenses for fertility treatments including testing and donor insemination.

The state said it’s received complaints of some same-sex couples facing such barriers, unlike heterosexual couples.

“For too long same sex couples have been denied coverage for immediate infertility benefits, forcing them to pay high – often prohibitive – out-of-pocket costs to start a family,” Gov. Cuomo said. “No New Yorker should be denied the opportunity to become a parent, nor the joys of raising a child, because of their sexual orientation, and this change reflects what we as New Yorkers know to be true: that love is what makes a family, that inclusivity is our strength and that the law should work for all New Yorkers.”

PIX11 contributed to this report.