NY threatens to fine hospitals up to $100,000 that fail to use up vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y.— In an effort to speed up what has been a sluggish rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, New York’s governor threatened Monday to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they don’t finish their first round of inoculations by the end of the week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitals have been receiving vaccines over the past three weeks as part of a program prioritizing front-line medical workers, but have only administered the first dose of 46% of their allocated vaccines. That amounts to roughly 300,000 out of roughly 650,000 allocated doses so far.

“If one hospital isn’t performing, we can use other hospitals and if you’re not performing this function, it does raise questions about the operating efficiency of the hospital,” Cuomo said. “So, we are very serious about it.”

The Democrat blamed bureaucracy as the chief reason for delays.

Cuomo also listed the hospitals in the state that have performed most poorly in reaching vaccination goals.

In the New York City metro area, four medical systems made the list of infamy.

Nassau University Medical Center has vaccinated only 19% of people eligible for the vaccine. Montefiore Healthcare Systems has vaccinated just 30%; NYC Health + Hospitals 31%; and Westchester Medical Center has vaccinated 32% of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

At all of those locations, the people eligible are almost all front-line health care workers.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will set up 250 city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites this month in a push to administer 1 million vaccine doses by the end of January.

Just over 100,000 people have been vaccinated in the city since the inoculations began on Dec. 14. But de Blasio said Monday that immunizations will speed up now that people see that the two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use in the U.S. are safe.

De Blasio said he is pushing for the shots to be available to essential workers including police officers, firefighters and teachers.