NY suspends visitation at state prisons amid outbreaks

by: Associated Press

FILE- In this June 17, 2015 file photo, an employee leaves the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y. New York suspended visits to state prisons starting Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, because of a rise in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff and in surrounding communities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — New York has suspended visits to state prisons because of a rise in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff and in surrounding communities.

The state Department of Corrections first suspended most in-person visits in mid-March.

It reopened prisons to visitors in August. New York then restricted visits at prisons in designated hot spots starting in October, but most prisons have remained open for visits.

Data reported by the state Department of Corrections show that state prisons have reported the death of three inmates with COVID-19 since mid-December.

