NY State to provide health workers for 9/11 ‘Tribute in Light,’ Gov. Cuomo says

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: The “Tribute in Light” illumiinates the skyline of Lower Manhattan as seen from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. — The city is getting a little help from Albany to put on this year’s September 11 light tribute.

The state will provide health workers to help put on the annual tribute which sees twin light beams shined into the night sky to represent the loss of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.

“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “I understand the Museum’s concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11.”

The Tribute in Light and reading of the names were originally canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, 9/11 Memorial and Museum spokesman Michael Frazier said.

Both were organized annually by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

“For the last eight years the 9/11 Memorial & Museum has produced the Tribute in Light and we recognize the profound meaning it has for so many New Yorkers,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO, Alice M. Greenwald in a statement. “This year, its message of hope, endurance, and resilience are more important than ever.In the last 24 hours we’ve had conversations with many interested parties and believe we will be able to stage the tribute in a safe and appropriate fashion.”

Greenwald is giving credit to both Cuomo and former New York City Mike Bloomberg for getting this together.

“I want to particularly thank Mike Bloomberg, Governor Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corp for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year and the technical support of so many that will enable the Tribute to be a continuing source of comfort to families and an inspiration to the world going forward,“ she added.

Former Mayor Bloomberg says he was happy to help.

“Throughout my tenure as Mayor the Tribute in Light was a powerful symbol of New York’s recovery after 9/11. I am pleased that once again it will shine this year as a beacon of our city’s resilience,” he said in a statement.

Frank Siller, CEO of Tunnel to Towers, told PIX11 News Friday that his group would put on a “Towers of Light” memorial on Sept. 11, 2020. The foundation’s tribute was also going to include a live reading of victims’ names, which was canceled at the official ceremony.

Nearly 40 people usually work in close proximity for several weeks to produce the Tribute in Light each year. Thanks to the state health workers and others, it appears the tribute will go on as scheduled.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum planned to partner with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and spires in blue in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center.