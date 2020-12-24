NY state senator says lawmakers set to work on meaningful tenant protections

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will extend the current eviction moratorium in New York Statee: the Tenant Safe Harbor Act

The Tenant Safe Harbor Act allows renters to cite the pandemic as a legal defense in court if they’re facing an eviction. But renters have been worried, Cea Weaver of the Upstate-Downstate Housing Alliance said.

“Tenants that we work with have been living with an immense amount of fear, an immense amount of uncertainty,” Weaver said.

Legal Aid Society housing attorney Ellen Davidson believes theCuomo’s extension of the eviction moratorium is not reason to celebrate.

“People are at risk of losing their homes,” Davidson said. “The COVID crisis again seems to be ravaging communities unchecked.”

Courts are so backed up, many Legal Aid clients don’t even get the chance to argue their case before a judge, Davison said.

“One of my colleagues told me that they were in court representing a tenant who was currently in the hospital with COVID,” Davidson said. “The judge is not sure that she qualifies as someone who has been harmed by COVID, and she might end up getting evicted, while she’s hospitalized.”

Last week, the state extended their COVID-19 Rent Relief program. It helps low-income renters who’ve lost work since the start of the pandemic.

Next Monday, lawmakers in Albany will hold a remote end of the year session. State Senator Michael Gianaris said meaningful tenant protections are on the agenda.

“We’re suggesting that there be a two month outright moratorium on evictions followed by several months where all a tenant has to do is sign a form that they have some kind of hardship that makes them unable to pay rent and submit that to a landlord and that would prohibit and eviction,” Gianaris said.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Witness breaks down at day 3 of Chauvin trial

New Yorkers see Biden infrastructure bill as chance to improve transit

EMS recognize biker who gave back during the pandemic’s darkest days

Rats take over laundry room and lobby in Hell’s Kitchen NYCHA seniors building

NYC makes progress in vaccination efforts

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

@PIX11News on Twitter