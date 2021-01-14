NY State of the State: Construction and redevelopment to spur economy

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol on Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, New York.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his fourth 2021 State of the State address Thursday.

The governor detailed new construction and redevelopment projects that will spur New York’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcements come one day after Cuomo outlined his plan to transition the Empire State to a green, renewable energy system.

On Tuesday, he announced a new statewide public-private partnership to revive the arts amid the challenges of the pandemic as well as a proposal to offer $15 high-speed broadband service to all low-income households.

The proposals and projects are part of Cuomo’s seven-point plan to reopen New York and revitalize its economy in a post-COVID world.

Excerpts and highlights from Gov. Cuomo’s fourth State of the State speech:

Building new projects and enhancing day-to-day life also increases people’s spirits.

“The New Deal not only built buildings, it built confidence,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Construction and redevelopment



We used the period of reduced traffic during the pandemic to further accelerate projects through the state. In the last 10 months: Opened new terminals at LaGuardia Airport, completed the new Buffalo Exchange Street train station, completed RFK Bridge extension, removed Robert Moses Parkway to access Niagara River gorge, completed 750-mile Empire State Trail, completed transformation of State Fair Grounds in Syracuse, Cashless tolling across NYS Thruway.

We have created the largest state infrastructure program in the nation.

Downstate: Priority is to increase mass transit capacity, confidence and comfort

Moynihan Train Hall $1.6 billion project completed and opened

Now we will expand our vision with a new Manhattan – West Side development project to create new transit hub, extending over 140 acres. It will be a transit-oriented development

Reimagining and rebuilding Penn Station Designed to handle 250K passengers per day. It served 650K passengers a day in 2019. With the Moynihan Train Hall opened, we can redirect passengers and transform Penn Station into a world-class transportation facility. Track capacity: There are currently 21 tracks. We can add an additional eight tracks with an extension south of Penn Station.

Empire Station Complex Ambitious mass transit project in the U.S. Redevelopment will span east to Broadway and west to the Hudson. Expanding Javits Center with a 50% increase (1.2 million-square foot expansion) making it a national leader in attracting conventions 14 building sites will yield retail and commercial development (plan to use for affordable housing) Expand The High Line

Port Authority Bus Complex Completely redevelop terminal, adding space for commercial development improving commuting experience Remove bus traffic and pollution

Rochester Expand BlueCross Arena Total overhaul of I-390/I-490 interchange with new flyover and noise reduction

Central New York Transforming obsolete I-81 viaduct into a modern transportation corridor.

Long Island Construction on Bay Park outflow system, ending of dumping and pollution into western bays

Airports Rebuilding airports all across NY Complete construction of LaGuardia Airport next year and continue renovations on JFK Airport

MTA Upgrades and renovations New trains and buses Extend Second Avenue train station from 96th Street to 125th Street More ADA-accessible stations LIRR – Third track expansion to be completed in 2022, including 50 projects and additional parking. More access ramps for Hunts Point Market

Complete Belmont Arena Establishing new home for Islanders in 2022 season

COVID-19 We saw New Yorkers come together in 2020. The change is strong. It will unite, it will forge community, it will combine our strength.

