NY sees some progress after worst COVID-19 stretch since May

Shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Winter has brought New York’s worst stretch of the coronavirus crisis since May, with at least 4,800 dead from COVID-19 in the past 30 days, but in recent days, there have been signs of a possible turnaround.

Statewide, hospitalizations are flattening. The number of new infections has dropped steadily over the past two weeks, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers not to get cocky.

“This beast changes on us all the time,” he said.

Cuomo on Monday lifted a ban on elective surgeries at some hospitals in western New York.

He said he plans to announce other changes soon to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions in several parts of the state, but didn’t offer specifics. At this point, Cuomo said he isn’t contemplating change to indoor dining restrictions in New York City.

