NY schools report 1,200 infections among students, staff

ALBANY, N.Y. — Schools across New York have reported that at least 1,200 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the academic year, though that number is likely an undercount.

As of Tuesday, 693 public and private schools had reported at least one infection. Around 700 students and 400 school staff have tested positive.

State officials noted that the count doesn’t capture the full extent of infections among schoolchildren.

A separate data system operated by state health officials documented around 2,300 infections among school-aged children since Sept. 1.

The state is making both sets of numbers public.

