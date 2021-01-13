NY Public Library launches ‘StoryLine’ free dial-in phone service

NEW YORK — Virtual programs have become the new normal as a result of the pandemic.

However, some areas are still struggling with internet access. It’s a problem that’s become common and could lead to students falling behind in school.

But the New York Public Library is doing its part to ensure that children stay on track. It launched a service called StoryLine.

While the library is still offering virtual video story times every day, the newly launched dial a story service offers another option to families without at-home access to broadband internet.

Anyone can access the stories read by staff members for free. Dial 917-ASK-NYPL and choose option 6. A new story available every Monday in three languages including English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Library officials say not only does the service encourage children to continue reading, it also helps them explore their imaginations.

While there’s no set date on reopening, the library is also offering grab and go service to 50 of its 92 locations throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Due to the financial impacts of COVID-19, the library has also decided to waive all fines and due dates.