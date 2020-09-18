NY plastic bag ban will finally be enforced, beginning in Oct.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, which was enacted more than six months ago, will start to be enforced on Oct. 19, the state said Friday.

The ban went into effect on March 1, but enforcement was delayed due to a lawsuit in State Supreme Court.

The new enforcement date provides 30 days notice for stakeholders to prepare, including grocery stores and other retailers.

“The court’s decision is a victory and a vindication of New York state’s efforts to end the scourge of single-use plastic bags and a direct rebuke to the plastic bag manufacturers who tried to stop the law and DEC’s regulations to implement it,” said State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “As we have for many months, DEC is encouraging New Yorkers to make the switch to reusable bags whenever and wherever they shop and to use common-sense precautions to keep reusable bags clean. The Court has ruled and DEC will begin to enforce the ban on October 19th. It’s time to BYOBagNY.”

New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags each year and that means plastic waste left in waterways, streets and landfills. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to ban the bags in April of 2019.

Stores in the state will not be allowed to give out single-use bags. Cities and counties can adopt 5 cent fees for paper bags; the money goes to both the local government and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The fee will not apply to SNAP and WIC customers.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring reusable bags to stores.

Some plastic bags, including ones used to carry prescription bags and produce bags for bulk items, are exempt. A full list of exempt bags is available here.

Aliza Chasan contributed.