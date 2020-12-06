NY nurse deals with pandemic stress by singing

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY — Alaina Smalley is a perianesthesia nurse manager with a song in her heart.

The 33-year-old White Plains resident, who works at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, sings on a daily basis, often as she drives to work, to deal with the stress of being on the front lines of the pandemic, where emergency rooms in our area were overwhelmed with critically ill COVID-19 patients this past spring and summer.

“Singing is an expression of emotion to calm my nerves,” Smalley told PIX11 News.

Smalley is a member of the New York Choral Society and she zooms every Tuesday night to rehearse with fellow singers.

This nurse manager recently took part in a Northwell Health fundraiser for Nurse Heroes, a live, all star benefit.

Smalley and other singers are also part of an upcoming short art film called “A Carol for All Children.”

Smalley works hard to de-stress with music, but she never regrets her choice to become a registered nurse.

“I am a nurse because I grew up with a mother who is also a nurse and she set such a great example for me of selflessness, of compassion, of caring,” Smalley told PIX11 News. “I knew that’s the life I want to live: being able to support others in their most vulnerable times.”

And what advice does she have for others to deal with stress in the coming months as coronavirus cases are on the rise?

“People should keep in mind self care,” Smalley told PIX11 News. “Take the time to check in with your body and practice a daily meditation.”

“A Carol for All Children” will be released on Dec. 15.