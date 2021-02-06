NY, NJ brace for more snow while still digging out from last storm

Watch: As New Yorkers brace for up to 8 inches of snow, city sanitation officials offer updates on what to expect.

Residents and officials in New York and New Jersey braced on Saturday for another bout of winter weather.

A nor’easter barreling toward the region could drop up to 4 to 10 inches of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The agency issued a winter storm warning for northern New Jersey and southern New York, including the city and Long Island, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Snow is expected to start falling overnight into early Sunday morning, with the brunt of the storm arriving in the early afternoon.

The city has suspended outdoor dining on Sunday.

New York City’s Sanitation Department wasted no time preparing on Saturday. DSNY issued a snow alert beginning at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the agency continued to dig the city out from the last storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow on the five boroughs.

“Trash collection is underway; recycling collection will resume soon. Snow removal [is] still ongoing including bike lanes, pedestrian areas [and] hauling/melting. Snow Laborers continue work on crosswalks, bus stops, etc.” DSNY tweeted Saturday.

Mayor de Blasio announced Saturday that alternate side parking will be suspended until Saturday, Feb. 13 due to winter weather and the Lunar New Year.

Out on Long Island, officials in Nassau County also prepared for the storm on Saturday.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Yes We Can Center and Nassau Community College, as well as those at the state of New York’s megasites scheduled for Sunday, will all be postponed because of the storm.

Postponed appointments will be rescheduled for Tuesday evening. Anyone with a postponed appointment will be notified about the rescheduled time.

“Please plan ahead to stay safe and if you can, avoid driving during the storm,” Curran said.

In New Jersey, the state Office of Emergency Management urged folks to stay off the roads if possible and prepare for the potential of power outages.

Unlike the last nor’easter, this one looks like it will move quickly through the region.

Snowfall amounts look to be around 4 to 8 inches, but the potential to get as many as 10 inches is on the table. Total accumulation could drop if there is a substantial period of rain mixed in as a result of warmer-than-expected temperatures.

