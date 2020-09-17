NY mom who lost her teenage son says ongoing gun violence means more trauma for her

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A New York mom traumatized by her son’s shooting death lost her son to gun violence said she feels that pain again when she hears about gun violence in the city.

It’s been eight years since Natasha Christopher’s son was shot. He died on his 15th birthday and his killer is still on the streets. Christopher isn’t alone in dealing with what happens after a shooting.

“Every time I get up turn on the news and see another person affected by gun violence, traumatizes me over and over,” she said.

It’s happened often this year. So far, more than 1,300 people have been victims of gun violence; that’s more than double the number of people victimized last year.

People are tired of it, psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere said.

“I think the way that they’re finding to cope with these unprecedented number of shootings that we’re having as of this year is by adapting, becoming desensitized,” he said. “It’s a defense mechanism, but not a healthy one.”

Gardere said it’s something everyone should be thinking about.

“It’s important we all care care,” he said. “That we all come together and are outraged as to what is going on.”