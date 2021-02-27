NY mandates dance ‘zones,’ distancing when weddings resume

New York’s new coronavirus-era dancing rules aren’t exactly “Footloose” strict, but don’t plan on cutting loose and kicking off the Sunday shoes with just anybody.

The state says that wedding receptions resume next month, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household or family seated at the same table.

Even then, the rules say, dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own “dancing areas or zones” — spaces that should be at least 36 square feet in size and positioned at least six feet apart from other dance zones and tables.

There’s no switching dance zones, either.

