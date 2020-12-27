NY lawmakers set special session to extend eviction ban

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Apartment for rent

A sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstone townhouses (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y.— New York lawmakers plan to convene for a special session to pass a bill extending the state’s ban on residential evictions past its Jan. 1 deadline.

State Senate and Assembly leaders announced Monday’s session on Sunday. The bill applies to evictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Senate called it the “Strongest Eviction Moratorium in the Nation.”

Pending evictions and those begun within a month of when the bill takes effect would be put on hold to allow people to submit a “hardship declaration” that would prevent any evictions until May 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently pledged to extend the current eviction moratorium beyond its Jan. 1 expiration but legislators said their measure would broaden protection.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter