NY lawmakers set special session to extend eviction ban

A sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstone townhouses (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y.— New York lawmakers plan to convene for a special session to pass a bill extending the state’s ban on residential evictions past its Jan. 1 deadline.

State Senate and Assembly leaders announced Monday’s session on Sunday. The bill applies to evictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Senate called it the “Strongest Eviction Moratorium in the Nation.”

Pending evictions and those begun within a month of when the bill takes effect would be put on hold to allow people to submit a “hardship declaration” that would prevent any evictions until May 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently pledged to extend the current eviction moratorium beyond its Jan. 1 expiration but legislators said their measure would broaden protection.