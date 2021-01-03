NY lawmakers call for faster vaccine distribution

NEW YORK — Many health care workers will receive their second dose of the Pfizer cornavirus vaccine this week, but so many others haven’t even gotten their first shot.

With thousands of vaccine doses being stored instead of used, lawmakers called for an all-out blitz to get people doses. As of Dec. 31, 88,000 people had been vaccinated in New York City.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called on the state to expedite the distribution.

“COVD is not in holiday,” he said. “We should not be on holiday.”

To get more people inoculated, Adams would like to see medical students, Red Cross members and blood bank employees be authorized to administer the shots.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer joined the call for a faster vaccine rollout by taking to Twitter.

“The vaccine is the hope we have all been waiting for. But the current speed of the vaccination rollout is not going to get the job done for our city,” he tweeted. “We need to use every single tool at our disposal to pick up the pace. Lives are on the line, to say nothing of our economy.”

He called for 24/7 vaccine distribution centers, “starting in COVID hot spots and partnering with community-based trusted messengers.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New Year’s resolution is to administer 1 million vaccines this month.

