NY health care provider accused of ‘fraudulently’ obtaining COVID-19 vaccine returns doses to state

NEW YORK — A New York health care provider accused of ‘fraudulently’ obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine returned the doses to the state, a company spokesperson said Sunday.

The Parcare Community Health Network spokesperson said they returned the vaccine out of goodwill and that the company believed they hasn’t done anything wrong. Parcare followed Health Department producers for obtaining the vaccine and the company was approved for distribution, according to a spokesperson.

But police and health officials launched a probe about whether Parcare had violated state guidelines.

“We are confident the end result of that review will show that ParCare at all times exerted best efforts to comply with all NYS DOH requirements and will allow us to continue to achieve our number one goal of providing these critical vaccines to the New Yorkers who need them most,” a Parcare spokesperson said.

Parcare lists four locations in Brooklyn, one in Manhattan and one in Monroe.