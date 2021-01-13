NY State of the State: Plan for transformative green energy system

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol on Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, New York.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his third 2021 State of the State address Wednesday.

The governor delved deeper into his plans to make New York the “green economy of the world.”

Watch the State of the State below or click here.

On Tuesday, he announced a new public-private partnership to revive the arts statewide amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a proposal to offer $15 high-speed broadband service to all low-income households.

The proposals and projects are part of Cuomo’s seven-point plan to reopen New York and revitalize its economy in a post-COVID world.

Excerpts and highlights from Gov. Cuomo’s third State of the State speech:

Green energy economy is the future



Climate change is real, but so little has been done to transition to a green, renewable energy economy.

We are just not making enough actual progress.

Why? Because change is hard.

I believe the stars are aligned to make real progress now.

New York should seize this moment.

We can establish ourselves as a leader in green energy and secure the jobs of the future right here for New Yorkers.

To do that, we need a transformative green energy system to replace the carbon-based supply.

Four components to achieving a green energy economy



Identify and start projects to support clean energy needs.

Stop relying on other countries and start manufacturing in New York.

Build the transmission capacity to connect the renewable energy is generated to where it is consumed.

Train and educate a workforce to support the new economy.

24 new green energy projects



These projects will create power and bring much needed jobs to the state.

They will create nearly 11,000 jobs in upstate New York alone.

Proposing two massive offshore wind projects.

Turbines will be built off the shore of Long Island, near Jones Beach and Montaulk. Neither will be visible from the shore. Transmission lines will connect in Queens and Long Island.

Nation’s first offshore wind tower will be established in the Port of Albany.

The Capital District will become a center for wind technology.

These projects will help stimulate the economy, which is still reeling from the pandemic, while leading the way on green energy.

New green transmission grid



Opening a competitive bidding process for a green transmission grid.

We are launching a competition for at least three projects to complete the grid.

Lines will run from upstate New York and the Hudson Valley to New York City.

Training



The state will use its public education system to invest in new green energy training programs, beginning this year.