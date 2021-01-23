NY finishes first round of fight against tree-killing insect

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — New York environmental officials have finished the first round of a fight against an insect that has been killing upstate hemlock trees around Lake George, with plans for more treatments in the works.

The Albany Times-Union reports that since October, the state has treated more than 2,000 hemlocks with insecticide around Paradise Bay to guard against the hemlock wooly adelgid.

The New York State Hemlock Initiative has also released more than 600 beetles that prey on the adelgids, which were first seen at the Glen Island Campground last summer.

Officials are planning consecutive annual treatments of trees in areas around Lake George infested by the adelgids.