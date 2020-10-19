NY faces rising infection in surrounding states

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York may have to consider changes to its quarantine rules for out-of-state travelers now that two of its closest neighbors, Connecticut and New Jersey, are on the brink of getting added to the list of places subject to the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’ll release an update Wednesday to his plan that designates parts of New York City and suburban communities as hot spots where schools and nonessential businesses are closed.

The city continued to grapple Monday with enforcing coronavirus restrictions in neighborhoods with enclaves of ultra-Orthodox Jews seeking to congregate for religious celebrations.

